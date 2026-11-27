The number of Pakistan women cricketers awarded central contracts has dropped significantly. Last year, 20 players were included in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) central contracts. This year, however, the number has fallen to just eight, meaning 12 players from the previous list have been dropped.

The PCB announced its central contracts for the 2026–27 season today, with eight players included. Captain Fatima Sana and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal have been placed in the highest, Category A. Both players retained their Category A status from the previous season.

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sandhu have been placed in Category B, while Ayesha Zafar, Gul Feroza and Sadaf Shamas are in Category C. Ayesha Zafar is the only player to earn a central contract this year despite not being included in last year’s list.

Under the previous central contracts for the 2025–26 season, 12 of the 20 players were placed in Categories D and E. Both categories have now been scrapped under the new 2026–27 contract structure.

The abolition of Category E is particularly significant. The PCB introduced this category last year as an Emerging Category to encourage and support young and promising cricketers.

Last year, Iman Fatima and Shawal Zulfiqar were included in Category E. Both have been dropped from the new contracts.

The other players omitted from the previous central contract list are Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz, Arub Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

The newly announced central contracts for 2026–27 will come into effect on July 1, 2026, and remain valid until June 30, 2027. Pakistan currently sit fifth in the ICC Women's Championship standings. They have played three ODI series so far and lost all three.

Next month, Pakistan will tour the West Indies to play both a T20I and an ODI series against the hosts. New Zealand currently lead the 11-team competition with 13 points. They have won six of their nine matches, lost two and one match abandoned. The current ICC Women's Championship cycle runs from 2025 to 2029.