Bangladesh’s 9-wicket defeat in the Johannesburg Test has left them in a difficult position. Now, the team has suffered another major setback: in-form fast bowler Hasan Mahmud will miss the remainder of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa.

Hasan has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the South Africa series after suffering an injury to his right elbow. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news in a press release today, stating that the pacer is returning home.

As a result, Hasan will not only miss the second Test against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on November 23 in Centurion, but will also be unavailable for the white-ball series.

The BCB has decided to withdraw him from the remainder of the tour to ensure he gets sufficient time to recover from his injury. The board has also taken Bangladesh’s busy international cricket schedule into consideration. The BCB hopes Hasan will make a full recovery and regain peak fitness before returning to competitive cricket.

Since 2024, including the recently concluded Johannesburg Test, Hasan has played 20 matches in the longest format of the game. He has taken 63 wickets at an average of 28.77, including five five-wicket hauls. Remarkably, those five-wicket hauls have come at five different venues: Chennai, Rawalpindi, Darwin, Abu Dhabi and Sylhet.

He also claimed a hat-trick against Afghanistan in October. In the Johannesburg Test, which concluded yesterday, Hasan picked up four wickets. His absence will undoubtedly be a major blow for Bangladesh, who are already struggling in the series.

For Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, winning the final Test is now essential to keep the series alive. The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will begin on November 23 in Centurion.

Following the Test series, the two teams will compete in a white-ball series. The three-match ODI series will take place from December 1 to 7. The teams will then play three T20Is on December 10, 12 and 13.

