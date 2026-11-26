PM urges Malaysia-bound workers to obey host country laws
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged Bangladeshi workers heading abroad to respect their host countries' laws and culture, saying their conduct will shape how the world sees Bangladesh and decide whether more jobs open up for others.
“You must abide by every law, rule and regulation of that country, because they will evaluate Bangladesh through you,” he told 112 workers departing on the first flight under the government's no-cost migration programme to Malaysia.
The Prime Minister spoke at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this evening after inaugurating the programme, the first government-led initiative to send workers to Malaysia at no migration cost.
“This is a very memorable day for Bangladesh," he said, thanking the Malaysian government for helping reopen the labour market after a long suspension. He said the government is now able to send around 10,000 people to Malaysia almost free of cost.
Stressing skills development, he said: “If we could send you as more skilled workers, it would be to your benefit and to the country's benefit too.”
He said language training for workers heading abroad would begin within months. “We will teach the language of the destination country to those who are going, because if you know the language, it will make your work much easier,” he said.
Appealing to the workers, he said: “If you work with a good reputation in whichever company you serve, seeing you, they will feel encouraged to take our other Bangladeshi brothers as well. You will build confidence in their minds that the people of this country are good people.”
“So my appeal to you is: obey the laws of that country, respect its heritage, and work with honesty and dedication,” he said.
The Prime Minister wished the workers good health and a bright future, thanked the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment for making the initiative possible, and later joined a photo session with the departing workers.
The programme began after Malaysia's labour market reopened to Bangladeshi workers following a gap of two and a half years.
Through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), the 112 workers were selected from 4,039 applicants through an open e-lottery and direct interviews by the employer.
They will work for DHL Supply Chain in Malaysia on a renewable three-year contract with a basic monthly salary of 1,700 Malaysian ringgit. The employer will provide accommodation and medical facilities and is bearing all migration-related costs.
Another 225 workers are scheduled to be sent free of cost in December. BOESL has so far received attested demand letters for 1,048 workers from four Malaysian companies.
Labour and Employment and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin, State Minister Md Nurul Hoque, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan and Barrister Gias Uddin Rimon, and Dhaka-18 MP S M Jahangir Hossain, among others, were present.
BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque and DHL Supply Chain Malaysia officials, including Managing Director Debarshi Majumdar, were also present.
Tarique Rahman made his first foreign visit as Prime Minister to Malaysia in June. At a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on June 22, he called for early reopening of the labour market and recruitment of more workers. The two leaders agreed to reduce migration costs and make recruitment transparent, fair and affordable.