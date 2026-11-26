Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged Bangladeshi workers heading abroad to respect their host countries' laws and culture, saying their conduct will shape how the world sees Bangladesh and decide whether more jobs open up for others.

“You must abide by every law, rule and regulation of that country, because they will evaluate Bangladesh through you,” he told 112 workers departing on the first flight under the government's no-cost migration programme to Malaysia.

The Prime Minister spoke at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this evening after inaugurating the programme, the first government-led initiative to send workers to Malaysia at no migration cost.

“This is a very memorable day for Bangladesh," he said, thanking the Malaysian government for helping reopen the labour market after a long suspension. He said the government is now able to send around 10,000 people to Malaysia almost free of cost.

Stressing skills development, he said: “If we could send you as more skilled workers, it would be to your benefit and to the country's benefit too.”

He said language training for workers heading abroad would begin within months. “We will teach the language of the destination country to those who are going, because if you know the language, it will make your work much easier,” he said.