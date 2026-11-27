Seven people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, while 1,273 people developed symptoms and 78 were confirmed to have measles, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin.

The health directorate released the figures in its measles-related bulletin on Friday, covering the period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

Dhaka and Sylhet divisions recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms during the period, with three deaths each. Khulna Division reported one death.

Since March 15 this year, 106 people have died after confirmed measles infection, according to the health directorate.

A further 1,272 people have died with measles symptoms during the same period, bringing the combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 1,378.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 566. Sylhet Division reported 231 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 130, Mymensingh with 97, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 64 and Rangpur with 20.

