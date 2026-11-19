Aiden Markram shook hands with Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury immediately after nudging the ball into the leg side for a single. The giant screen at the Wanderers displayed the message, “Congratulations, South Africa.” Proteas supporters in the stands applauded as well. Meanwhile, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim walked off the field with their heads bowed in disappointment. Despite a brilliant batting performance in the first innings, Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat.

Despite a batting collapse in their first innings, Bangladesh managed to post 400 runs on the scoreboard thanks to a 206-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. Their remarkable recovery from a precarious position in Johannesburg may have raised hopes among Bangladeshi cricket fans of witnessing history in South Africa. However, the Proteas responded brilliantly. South Africa defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh resumed the fifth day's play with a score of 100 for 5 in 34.2 overs in their second innings. The visitors still needed 57 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim began batting quite comfortably. In the first two balls of the 41st over, Litton struck Marco Jansen for two boundaries. In the following over, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter hit Kagiso Rabada for another four. However, while attempting to hit consecutive boundaries, Litton brought about his own downfall. On the second ball of the 42nd over, he was bowled by Rabada while attempting a cover drive.

Litton scored 39 runs off 38 balls, hitting six fours. Before his dismissal, Litton and Mushfiqur had added 47 runs off 62 balls for the sixth wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then came in at number eight. Both he and Mushfiqur struck boundaries. Miraz even survived a potential catch off Simon Harmer, although the delivery was ruled a no-ball. However, the partnership between Miraz and Mushfiqur did not last long.

The seventh-wicket partnership between Miraz and Mushfiqur produced 26 runs off 52 balls. South Africa had to use a review to break this partnership as well. On the fifth ball of the 50th over, Mushfiqur attempted to defend Harmer's delivery. Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch took a straightforward catch at forward short leg and threw the ball into the air in celebration. However, since the umpire had not given him out, the Proteas had to review the decision. The review showed that the ball had made contact with Mushfiqur's glove while he was defending.

After Mushfiqur's dismissal for 22 off 62 balls, Bangladesh's batting lineup collapsed dramatically. Losing their final three wickets for just eight runs, the visitors were bowled out for 168 in 55.3 overs. In the second and third balls of the 56th over, Simon Harmer dismissed Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury to bring Bangladesh's innings to an end. Litton's 39 was the highest individual score. The second-highest scorer was Mahfizul Islam Robin, who made 32. Earlier, he had been dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings. This was his debut match for Bangladesh.

Chasing a target of just 12 runs, South Africa lost a wicket with only one run on the board. On the final ball of the first over, Ackerman was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto while attempting a front-foot defensive shot against Miraz. The Proteas opener was dismissed for a duck.

Aiden Markram then hit Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury for a six. Ebadot even bowled Markram, but the South African batter survived because the delivery was called a no-ball. South Africa reached the winning target of 12 with just one wicket down in only nine balls.

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Bangladesh found themselves reduced to 22 for 3. At one stage, the score deteriorated further to 121 for 5. However, Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das rescued the innings with a magnificent 206-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Hridoy scored his second Test century, finishing with 137 runs. Litton, who registered his eighth Test century, scored 120.

After Bangladesh posted 400 runs, South Africa responded with a massive 557. Marcos Ackerman was the highest scorer of the innings with 157 runs, registering his maiden Test century. Ryan Rickelton also scored his third century in the longest format of the game, contributing 102 runs. Hasan Mahmud claimed four wickets for Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. He scored 72 runs in the first innings and took eight wickets for 118 runs across the match. Five of those wickets came in the first innings. Although Simon Harmer failed to take a wicket in South Africa's first innings, he produced a remarkable display of spin bowling in the second innings, claiming six wickets for 51 runs.

