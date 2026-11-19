Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced today that Lord’s will host Nepal and Bangladesh in a men’s T20 International match next June.

The fixture will see Nepal take on Bangladesh at the Home of Cricket on Thursday 3 June 2027, with a Middlesex T20 Blast fixture taking place later the same day – the first time that an international and domestic men’s double-header has taken place at Lord’s.

The match will be scheduled to enable supporters in the two countries to watch the game live on television, ensuring that the occasion can be shared with the cricket-loving public in Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as those in attendance at Lord’s.

As part of the MCC-hosted Nepal tour of England, Nepal will also face Ireland and Scotland in a series of official international matches at Wormsley and Beckenham.

The MCC Foundation (MCCF) has been working in Nepal since 2019 to use cricket as a vehicle for positive social change, with a focus on participation and leadership. Working with CAN, MCCF supports delivery partners in providing cricket projects across the Koshi and Madhesh provinces, with over 45,000 attending the projects last year.

It will be the first time that Bangladesh have played a men’s T20 International at Lord’s, with their women’s team having played at the Ground for the first time earlier this year against South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The match will add to a momentous year at the Home of Cricket for Bangladesh, with the men’s team returning to play a Test Match against England in late May for the first time in 17 years.

MCC Chief Executive and Secretary, Robert Lawson, said: “The relationship between MCC and CAN has grown enormously in recent years, through visits, shared experiences and supporting the development of the game, as well as our work with the Nepal Premier League on the Spirit of Cricket.

“We have seen first-hand how extraordinary the passion for cricket is in Nepal and the role that the sport can play in bringing people together.

“We’re thrilled that this match will follow quickly after Bangladesh’s first Test Match at Lord’s in 17 years, and we are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming the team back to the Ground for both matches next summer.

“We are grateful to both CAN and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for lending their own support for this occasion and we look forward to welcoming both teams to Lord’s. We also thank Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland for their participation during the tour, and the ECB for their support of the concept.”

Paras Khadka, Secretary of the Cricket Association of Nepal, said: “To return to Lord’s, the Home of Cricket, is always a moment of immense pride and honour. We deeply value MCC’s continued partnership with CAN and its contribution to the growth of cricket in Nepal. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for its support in making this fixture possible.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland for their continued support in facilitating opportunities for international cricket in Nepal, and to the ECB for its valued and continued support.

“We are particularly grateful to MCC for introducing the Spirit of Cricket Award initiative to the Nepal Premier League. This is a gesture of great significance for Nepal cricket, reinforcing the values of respect, integrity, sportsmanship and fair play that lie at the heart of our game. We sincerely appreciate MCC’s commitment to promoting these values within Nepali cricket.

“Initiatives like these provide invaluable international exposure, strengthen global partnerships and create new opportunities for collaboration. We look forward to building on these relationships and contributing to the continued growth of cricket in Nepal and beyond.”

Chatur Bahadur Chand, President of the Cricket Association of Nepal, said: “We eagerly look forward to returning to the iconic Lord’s Ground for a historic encounter against Bangladesh, marking Nepal’s first ever match at the Home of Cricket against an ICC Full Member nation.

“On behalf of the Cricket Association of Nepal, I extend our sincere gratitude to MCC, ECB, BCB, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland for their continued support and collaboration.”

Tamim Iqbal, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said: “Playing at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket, is a special occasion for the Bangladesh team and we are delighted to be part of this historic T20 International against Nepal in June 2027. It will be the first time our men’s team has played a T20 International at this iconic venue and following our return to Lord’s for a Test Match against England after 17 years, this fixture will make next summer even more memorable for Bangladesh cricket.

“We are also pleased that this historic occasion will bring together two passionate cricket-loving nations, giving supporters in Bangladesh and Nepal the opportunity to share the excitement. We sincerely appreciate MCC and the ECB for their support in making this special fixture possible.”

