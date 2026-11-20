Unknown individuals allegedly attempted to set fire to the main entrance gate of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir’s residence in Sylhet’s Darriapara area between 4am and 5am on Friday, police said. The incident caused limited damage, with part of the gate burned.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sarwar Murshed Shamim confirmed the incident.

Police said the assailants appeared to have used flammable materials, possibly cloth or polythene, along with a petrol-like combustible substance, to ignite the gate.

The residence is occupied by the state minister’s uncle and other family members. Humayun Kabir also stays at the house during visits to Sylhet.

Commissioner Shamim said he visited the scene and that initial observations suggested a polythene-type material may have been thrown onto the gate after being doused with kerosene or another fuel.