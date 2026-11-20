Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya living in refugee camps across Bangladesh celebrated a landmark International Court of Justice ruling on Thursday that found Myanmar committed genocide against the mainly Muslim minority during its 2017 military campaign. However, the ruling is unlikely to make the return of 1.2 million Rohingya refugees from southeastern Bangladesh to Myanmar easier in the immediate future.

Bangladesh, struggling to support the large refugee population amid declining international assistance, views the court ruling as an important opportunity to push for repatriation. The Foreign Ministry said the only effective solution to the crisis remains the return of Rohingya people to their homeland.

Repatriation prospects have become increasingly complicated by Myanmar’s civil war, which began after the military coup of 2021, and by the deteriorating security situation in Rakhine State.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir told Reuters on Friday that repatriation would not begin “tomorrow or very soon”.

Bangladesh will, however, build multilateral diplomatic pressure with other countries and organisations over the next one to one-and-a-half years to create conditions for the safe return of the Rohingya, he said.

The statement was Bangladesh’s first indication of a possible timeframe for repatriation following the international court’s ruling.

Efforts to return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar have failed for years. Analysts said Myanmar’s government, now facing international court criticism over genocide, is unlikely to show much interest in repatriation.

The court highlighted allegations of mass killings, sexual violence and the burning of homes by Myanmar’s military during the genocide.

Sai Kyaw Zin Soe, an independent Myanmar analyst, said the court’s orders included provisions related to the safe return of Rohingya people. However, he said the prospect remained remote because of the civil war that began after the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was removed from power in February 2021.

Myanmar’s government said on Friday that the International Court of Justice decision was not unanimous and was unfair. Myanmar said it had been wrongly accused.

Fresh conflict in Rakhine State

About 750,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during Myanmar’s 2017 military operation. Several hundred thousand Rohingya had already been living in Bangladesh before that exodus.

The military operation formed the central basis of the genocide case filed against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

Fresh fighting erupted in late 2023 between Myanmar’s military and the rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine State, forcing more people to flee to Bangladesh and increasing the Rohingya population in the country.

The Arakan Army, one of Myanmar’s most powerful armed groups, has taken control of almost all of Rakhine State from the military since late 2023. Areas where most Rohingya are expected to return in the future are now under Arakan Army control.

The Arakan Army has also been accused of carrying out atrocities against Rohingya people. The group has not publicly commented on the international court ruling and one of its spokespersons did not respond to Reuters’ questions.

Myanmar said last August that it had identified 308,797 people living in camps in Bangladesh as former residents of Rakhine State. The country said repatriation would not begin until security conditions in Rakhine improved.

About 1.1 million Rohingya lived in Myanmar before the mass exodus to Bangladesh in 2017. Estimates indicate that around 600,000 Rohingya remain in Rakhine State, including about 140,000 people living in displacement camps.

Myanmar has long regarded Rohingya people as illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, despite families having lived in the country for generations. Myanmar has refused to grant them citizenship.

Chris Lewa, director of the Rohingya crisis monitoring group Arakan Project, said Rohingya people could not return to Myanmar unless citizenship, rights and genuine security were guaranteed.

Lewa said she was deeply concerned about Rohingya people living in displacement camps in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State. Rohingya residents of the camps are effectively confined and depend on the military for access to aid and freedom of movement, leaving them at high risk of retaliatory attacks, she said.

Bangladesh’s Options

Bangladesh, a country of 175 million people, is struggling to support the large Rohingya population amid economic difficulties and funding shortages. Rohingya refugees are not allowed to earn an income in Bangladesh, increasing Dhaka’s interest in returning them to Myanmar.

Bangladesh has repeatedly said Rohingya people cannot be sent back until safe and favourable conditions are created.

The international court ruling has strengthened Bangladesh’s position in favour of future repatriation and created an opportunity to use diplomatic pressure and international influence. At the same time, the ruling has created a new and complex challenge for Bangladesh.

Richard Horsey, senior adviser for Asia at the International Crisis Group, said: “Bangladesh now has to continue discussing repatriation with a state which the international court has found responsible for genocide. At the same time, it will increasingly have to engage with the Arakan Army.”

Bangladesh has held the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly for one year since last September. Humayun Kabir said Dhaka would use the position to strengthen multilateral initiatives with the United Nations and other international organisations, with the aim of creating conditions suitable for repatriation.

Funding for hosting the Rohingya population has become a major concern. According to United Nations data, only 69% of the $710 million humanitarian assistance required for the Rohingya crisis in 2026 has so far been received.

Malaysia has also moved to return Rohingya people to Myanmar as tensions with local communities increase. United Nations figures cited by Malaysia’s home minister showed that 133,400 Rohingya were registered as refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia by the end of September.

Malaysia said on Friday that 10,000 Rohingya refugees would be resettled in Turkey under a planned skills development and training programme. The initiative is expected to be a major resettlement effort for Rohingya refugees.

Ruling brings renewed hope

Muhammad Zubair, who lives in a densely populated refugee camp in Bangladesh, said the International Court of Justice ruling had given Rohingya refugees like him new strength and hope.

The 24-year-old said the moment had renewed his strength and courage as a Rohingya person.

“My greatest dream is not only that the world recognises the persecution and genocide committed against us,” he said. “My greatest dream is to see a day when we can move freely in the land of our ancestors.”

