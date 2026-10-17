Litton Das out of Zimbabwe-Afghanistan tri-Series
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the entire Zimbabwe-Afghanistan tri-series after failing to meet the required fitness standards following a right hip joint injury, team physiotherapist Bayazedul Islam Khan said.
Doubts over Litton’s availability emerged when Towhid Hridoy came out for the toss in Bangladesh’s opening match against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh were bowling after losing the toss.
Bayazedul confirmed in a video message that Litton underwent an MRI scan after reporting pain.
“After Litton reported pain, we conducted an MRI yesterday,” Bayazedul said. “The MRI report showed that there is some problem in his right hip joint. Even so, Litton tried in the fitness test today to see whether he could play. But he could not meet our expected fitness standards. Therefore, he will not be available for this series.”
Litton was due to begin his full-time tenure as Bangladesh’s ODI captain in the match against Zimbabwe. His absence is a major setback for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in Sharjah on October 21. The final of the series will be held on October 23.