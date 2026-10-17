Litton Das out of Zimbabwe-Afghanistan tri-Series

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the entire Zimbabwe-Afghanistan tri-series after failing to meet the required fitness standards following a right hip joint injury, team physiotherapist Bayazedul Islam Khan said.

Doubts over Litton’s availability emerged when Towhid Hridoy came out for the toss in Bangladesh’s opening match against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh were bowling after losing the toss.

Bayazedul confirmed in a video message that Litton underwent an MRI scan after reporting pain.