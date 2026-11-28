Mushfiqur Rahim had already called time on his ODI and T20I careers. Only Test cricket remained. Now, he has announced his retirement from the longest format as well. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed the development following a board meeting today.

Mushfiq's final appearance for Bangladesh will come in the Test series against England at home in February next year, with the first Test set to be his last, Tamim said.

Speaking at a press conference after the board meeting, the BCB president said, “Mushfiqur Rahim will retire after the first Test against England. He called me several days ago to inform me of his decision. Since then, I have remained in regular contact with him.”

Mushfiq is the first and only Bangladeshi cricketer to have played 100 Test matches. He is also Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in the format, having amassed 7,062 runs in 108 Tests. No other Bangladeshi batter has crossed the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Tamim, Mushfiq's former teammate, had wanted him to announce his retirement at a press conference rather than through a social media post.

“I had asked him to hold a press conference and announce it himself. I also requested him not to make a Facebook post about it. He has been an extraordinary servant of Bangladesh cricket, and I wanted the occasion to be handled in the proper manner,” the BCB president said.

Mushfiq is not only a former teammate but also one of Tamim's closest friends. As BCB president, Tamim is planning a special farewell for his longtime friend. After the press conference today, he said, “The BCB will certainly organise a grand celebration for Mushfiq. There will also be some other arrangements in due course. You will get to see them and know more about them. Honestly, I feel sad. It is disappointing to see a cricketer of his calibre decide to step away. But from the BCB's perspective, and from my own, let us make this Test match a truly special occasion.”

Bangladesh and England will meet in the first Test at Mirpur on February 14 next year. With the match beginning on Valentine's Day, the occasion is expected to carry added significance as Bangladesh bid farewell to one of their greatest cricketers. The second Test will be held in Sylhet from February 22.

