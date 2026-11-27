Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold the inaugural rally of its month-long programme marking the Great Victory Day at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on December 1.

The rally will begin at 2:00 pm, with BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attending as the chief guest.

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi disclosed the information while briefing journalists after a joint meeting of the BNP and its affiliated and associate organisations at the party's central office in Nayapaltan today.

He said the programme would feature an inaugural rally and a cultural event as part of the month-long celebrations marking the Great Victory Day.

Rizvi said various agenda items and political issues were discussed at the meeting, but the main focus was on preparations for the December 1 rally.

He added that BNP leaders from the Dhaka North and South city units and Dhaka district, elected members of parliament and candidates who contested the elections took part in the meeting.

BNP National Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Salahuddin Ahmed, and Jatiyatabadi Shramik Dal Convener Aman Ullah Aman, were also present.

