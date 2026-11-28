Eight more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 997 people showed symptoms and 54 were confirmed to have measles, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin issued on Saturday.

The figures cover the period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

Two deaths with measles symptoms were reported each in the Chattogram, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions. Khulna and Sylhet divisions reported one death each.

Since March 15 this year, 106 people have died after confirmed measles infections, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A further 1,280 people have died with measles symptoms during the same period, taking the total number of deaths linked to confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 1,386.

Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 568 deaths so far. Sylhet recorded 232 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 132, Mymensingh with 99, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 65 and Rangpur with 20.

