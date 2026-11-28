Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today warned that any attempt to create unrest or destabilise the country will be firmly thwarted.

"Law enforcement agencies are now disciplined operationally prepared and have regained public confidence. Any attempt to destabilise the country will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.

He made the remarks after visiting the Central Police Hospital (CPH) in Rajarbagh, Dhaka to see police personnel injured in recent acts of sabotage and violence.

During the visit, the minister went to the bedsides of injured officers, enquired about their health and instructed hospital authorities and physicians to ensure the best possible treatment.

He praised their courage and dedication to duty and announced that they would be recognised with Police Medals and other forms of reward for their bravery.

The minister said several members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar Battalion had sustained injuries in recent incidents.

Some suffered head injuries, while others sustained fractures. Although many have received initial treatment, several will require long-term and specialised medical care.

Praising the professionalism and restraint of law enforcement personnel, he said members of the forces had shown remarkable patience during the recent labour unrest despite sustaining serious injuries themselves.

“They did not use force against any worker,” he said, adding that no casualties occurred during the unrest.

Their conduct, he noted, had drawn appreciation both at home and abroad.

Responding to questions about the labour situation, the minister said ordinary workers had welcomed the minimum wage announced by the Wage Board and remained satisfied and disciplined.

However, he alleged that some individuals posing as workers, along with people making calls for violence from across the border, were attempting to create unrest through isolated torchlight processions in a few union-level areas.

“Such attempts will never succeed,” he said, reiterating that law enforcement agencies were prepared to deal with any situation.

On the border situation and remarks about Bangladesh made by individuals in a neighbouring country, the minister said the government would not allow anyone to engage in subversive activities inside Bangladesh or on its side of the border.

He added that the Foreign Ministry would take necessary measures regarding irrelevant and non-political comments made by foreign individuals.

During the hospital visit, the minister instructed police officials to ensure proper career planning and called for the speedy implementation of ongoing projects to modernise the Central Police Hospital and improve the quality of its services.

Emphasising that a significant proportion of medical cases involving police personnel are injury-related, he stressed the need to increase the number of specialist doctors in the hospital's orthopaedics department and expand specialised treatment facilities.

Hospital authorities also highlighted the need to appoint specialists in neuromedicine.

The minister said the matter would receive due consideration and expressed a positive view about establishing a cancer unit at the hospital.

CPH Director Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Muslim briefed the minister on the hospital's overall medical services.

Senior Home Ministry Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir, among others, were present during the visit.

Eight police personnel injured in recent violence are currently receiving treatment at the Central Police Hospital. Of them, six are from Gopalganj, one from Gazipur Sadar and one from Industrial Police.

The injured officers are- Debabrata Kumar Biswas, Md Ruhullah, Md Hasib, Farid Ahmed, Manjurul Islam, Hazrat Belal, Inspector Md Abu Alam and Md Rakibul Islam.

