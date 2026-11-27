A total of 619 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while no dengue-related deaths were reported during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.

The figures were released in a health directorate bulletin covering the period from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

Among the newly admitted patients, 197 were in Dhaka Division, 43 in Mymensingh, 124 in Chattogram, 106 in Khulna, 43 in Rajshahi, 28 in Rangpur, 70 in Barishal and eight in Sylhet.

From January 1 to November 27 this year, 527 people died of dengue nationwide, according to the health directorate.

A total of 178,759 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the period. Of them, 173,631 were discharged, while 4,861 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Monthly dengue deaths stood at two each in January and February. No deaths were reported in March and April.

One person died in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September and 174 in October. A total of 108 deaths were reported in the first 27 days of November.