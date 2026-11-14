Sheikh Hasina can't return or obtain passport under 1973 tribunal act: Rizvi

BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina must serve all sentences handed down against her and has no scope to return to Bangladesh or obtain a passport under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.

Rizvi made the remarks while attending a protest procession and rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal in the capital against what it described as terrorism and anarchy by the activities-banned Awami League.

“The law enacted by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, leaves her [Sheikh Hasina] with no opportunity to return to the country or obtain a passport,” Rizvi said.