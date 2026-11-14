Sheikh Hasina can't return or obtain passport under 1973 tribunal act: Rizvi
BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina must serve all sentences handed down against her and has no scope to return to Bangladesh or obtain a passport under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.
Rizvi made the remarks while attending a protest procession and rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal in the capital against what it described as terrorism and anarchy by the activities-banned Awami League.
“The law enacted by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, leaves her [Sheikh Hasina] with no opportunity to return to the country or obtain a passport,” Rizvi said.
“She will have to serve each of the sentences imposed on her and face every case pending against her over crimes against humanity and the killings of students, workers and ordinary people,” he added.
The procession began at the National Press Club and ended in Shahbagh.
Criticising senior Awami League leaders, Rizvi alleged that while they were leading luxurious lives in Kolkata, Bangkok and Singapore, they were handing bombs to grassroots activists in Bangladesh to spread panic.
“Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and BNP leaders and activists have never bowed their heads in the face of enforced disappearances, killings and torture, and they will not do so in the future either,” Rizvi said.
Democratic and nationalist forces across the country would build resistance on the streets against any attempt to revive fascism, the BNP leader said.
A large number of leaders and activists from different levels of the organisation attended the programme, led by Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal Member Secretary Rabiul Islam Nayan. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Vice-President Dr Touhidur Rahman Awal was also present.