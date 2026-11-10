India Should Have No Objection to Sheikh Hasina’s Return, Says PM's Adviser

Prime Minister’s Information Adviser Dr Zahid Ur Rahman said India should face no difficulty in returning Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh as she herself wants to come back to the country. Rahman made the remarks at the weekly briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh government has written to India seeking Sheikh Hasina’s return under the extradition treaty between the two countries. A UK-based legal firm has also applied to the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi for a new passport for Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India. “Sheikh Hasina herself wants to return to the country. Therefore, the Indian government should not have any problem returning her at this moment,” Rahman said.

Responding to questions on whether Sheikh Hasina had applied for a passport and the government’s position, Rahman said, “We want to extradite her; we want to bring her back. Now, she herself wants to come. I do not see the legal complexities over extradition that have been mentioned. We will extradite her, and the Indian government must allow us to do so. The Indian government should have no problem at this moment, because the person to be extradited wants to come herself. So, we no longer believe there is any legal issue.” Rahman said the passport request could be a strategy by the Awami League. “Our press minister in Delhi has clearly informed us that he received a letter from a law firm, but she has not submitted any application,” he said.