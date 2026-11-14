8 die of dengue in a day, 1674 hospitalized

Eight people died from dengue and 1,674 patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising this year’s death toll to 491, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 73 people died from dengue in the first 14 days of November. October recorded 174 dengue deaths, while September recorded 148.

Dhaka Division reported the highest number of new hospital admissions, with 714 dengue patients admitted in the past 24 hours. Six deaths were reported in the division during the same period.

Dhaka Division has recorded 244 dengue deaths so far this year. Hospitals across the division are currently treating 2,606 dengue patients.

Chattogram Division and Rajshahi Division each reported one dengue death in the past 24 hours.

New admissions during the period included 311 patients in Chattogram Division, 190 in Khulna Division, 213 in Barishal Division, 115 in Rajshahi Division, 50 in Mymensingh Division, 60 in Rangpur Division and 21 in Sylhet Division.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 160,557 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 154,151 have been discharged after recovery.

Hospitals nationwide are currently treating 5,915 dengue patients.