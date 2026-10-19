Ishraque Hossain Announces Resignation as State Minister

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain announced on Monday that he had sought to step down as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, saying he wanted to focus on eliminating drugs and addressing other problems in the Dhaka-6 constituency and adjoining areas.

Hossain began a press conference at the National Press Club after 2pm, where he made the announcement. “I have voluntarily sought release from my responsibilities as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs from today,” Hossain said. “I want to spend all my time working on eliminating drugs and other problems in the Dhaka-6 constituency and neighbouring areas. The Prime Minister has agreed.”

Hossain said he had told the Prime Minister: “Honourable Prime Minister, I want to resign. No one should be embarrassed because of me.” The BNP leader said discussion had continued for the past two to three days over an unspecified matter, with domestic and foreign media reports containing “some truth” as well as exaggeration. “Fictional stories have been created. I have been targeted and demeaned. The party has also been embarrassed,” he said.