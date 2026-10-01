MP Misti meets Speaker, addresses resignation queries

BNP reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti met Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Thursday, but it could not be confirmed whether she submitted a resignation letter amid allegations of her involvement in an attack, vandalism and looting at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur.
Multiple officials at the Speaker’s Office confirmed that Misti met the Speaker on Thursday afternoon but declined to comment on whether she had submitted a resignation letter.
Sources at the Speaker’s Office said a decision on the matter may come on Friday. Misti met Hafiz Uddin Ahmed after 1:30pm and left after staying for several minutes.
Speaking to journalists in a tunnel at the Parliament Building after leaving the Speaker’s Office, Misti said, “The Speaker called me, and I met him.”
Misti did not comment on resignation. Asked about the issue, she said, “Let there be an investigation. Whatever decision BNP makes will be implemented.”
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman reportedly instructed Misti on Wednesday night to resign over the incident at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur, the capital. She was also told that stricter party action could follow if she did not resign promptly. The party may take further action against her after her resignation.
The Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 was attacked, vandalised and looted around midnight on September 24. The health centre’s premises were later demolished. Allegations were raised over Misti’s involvement, but she denied being connected to the attack.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that no one would be spared if the investigation found evidence of involvement in the Radda Centre attack.
BNP has taken several organisational measures following the incident. The party dissolved the 51-member convening committee of Dhaka North BNP on Wednesday, alongside the Dhaka North Jubo Dal committee. Organisational action has also been taken against several leaders at different levels of BNP and its affiliated organisations.
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