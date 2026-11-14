2 more die with measles symptoms

Two more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from measles and related symptoms since March 15 to 1,306, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday.

Among the deaths, 1,201 people died with measles symptoms, while 105 died after measles was confirmed.

The two latest deaths were reported in Dhaka and Sylhet divisions, with one death in each area, between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday, according to a DGHS bulletin.

Health authorities also confirmed 83 new measles cases across the country during the period. Measles symptoms were identified in another 1,084 people.

Since March 15, Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 536. Sylhet division reported 214 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 120, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

A total of 246,646 people have developed measles symptoms since March 15, according to DGHS data. Of them, 220,247 were admitted to hospital and 211,303 were discharged after recovery.

Health authorities have confirmed measles in 25,111 people during the same period.

