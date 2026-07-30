Bangladesh is now safe for travel: Trump's special envoy

The US State Department has lowered its overall travel advisory for Bangladesh from Level 3 to Level 2 after considering the country’s stable situation, Trump administration Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor said after concluding his first official visit to Bangladesh.

Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Gor said in a post on X that Bangladesh is now considered safe for travel, though some areas remain under additional restrictions and should be avoided.

Gor wrote on X, `This evening I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travels. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded from level 3, to level 2. A few areas have additional restrictions and should be avoided. Great news!'