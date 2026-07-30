Bangladesh is now safe for travel: Trump's special envoy

The US State Department has lowered its overall travel advisory for Bangladesh from Level 3 to Level 2 after considering the country’s stable situation, Trump administration Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor said after concluding his first official visit to Bangladesh.
Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Gor said in a post on X that Bangladesh is now considered safe for travel, though some areas remain under additional restrictions and should be avoided.
Gor wrote on X, `This evening I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travels. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded from level 3, to level 2. A few areas have additional restrictions and should be avoided. Great news!'
The visit marked Gor’s first official trip to Bangladesh as the US special envoy. At the end of the visit, he also expressed optimism about the future of relations between Bangladesh and the United States.
During the trip, Ambassador Gor held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Reflecting on the meeting, Gor said `I was pleased to meet Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and discuss working together to further strengthen US-Bangladesh relations. There has been a great deal of positive progress in relations between the two countries.'
Sergio Gor is serving as the US ambassador to India. President Trump has also assigned him the role of special envoy for South and Central Asia.
This was Gor’s first visit to Bangladesh since taking up his post as US ambassador in New Delhi in January this year.
Bangladesh is planning to procure 1,412 electric buses for Dhaka and other cities as part of a push to introduce environmentally friendly public transport, with the first batch of 200 buses expected to start arriving from December if approvals are finalised, according to officials. State-run Bangla15 hours ago
The Habiganj district administration has imposed Section 144 in the municipal area over fears of a deterioration in law and order after the National Citizen Party (NCP) and BNP and its affiliated organisations announced separate programmes at the same time and place, according to an order signed on1 days ago
The Bangladesh government has increased monthly honorarium allowances and several financial grants for Bir Muktijoddhas, families of martyred Bir Muktijoddhas and war-wounded Bir Muktijoddhas, according to a recent notification issued by the Budget Wing of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. The3 days ago
Former Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Bangabhaban shortly before 2:30pm on Sunday, two days after resigning from office, and is expected to move into his own flat in Gulshan. Shahabuddin submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon, citin4 days ago