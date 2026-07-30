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Bangladesh is now safe for travel: Trump's special envoy

Ajker Patrika Desk
Bangladesh is now safe for travel: Trump's special envoy
Photo: X

The US State Department has lowered its overall travel advisory for Bangladesh from Level 3 to Level 2 after considering the country’s stable situation, Trump administration Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor said after concluding his first official visit to Bangladesh.

Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Gor said in a post on X that Bangladesh is now considered safe for travel, though some areas remain under additional restrictions and should be avoided.

Gor wrote on X, `This evening I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travels. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded from level 3, to level 2. A few areas have additional restrictions and should be avoided. Great news!'

US Special Envoy Sergio Gor Arrives in Dhakatrump_representative

The visit marked Gor’s first official trip to Bangladesh as the US special envoy. At the end of the visit, he also expressed optimism about the future of relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

During the trip, Ambassador Gor held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Reflecting on the meeting, Gor said `I was pleased to meet Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and discuss working together to further strengthen US-Bangladesh relations. There has been a great deal of positive progress in relations between the two countries.'

Sergio Gor is serving as the US ambassador to India. President Trump has also assigned him the role of special envoy for South and Central Asia.

This was Gor’s first visit to Bangladesh since taking up his post as US ambassador in New Delhi in January this year.

Topics:

Donald TrumpsecurityEconomyIndiaSouth AsiaUS special envoyUS-Bangladesh relationsTravel
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