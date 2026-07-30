UAE President thanks Bangladesh, keen on early Dhaka visit

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has thanked Bangladesh for its solidarity following Iranian attacks and expressed interest in visiting Dhaka at the earliest opportunity.

In a letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the UAE President conveyed his sincere appreciation for Bangladesh's support during what he described as a difficult time, the UAE Embassy in Dhaka said today.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed heartfelt condolences over the deaths of two Bangladeshi nationals residing in the UAE who were among the victims of the attacks.

He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Bangladesh.