Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Bangladesh

UAE President thanks Bangladesh, keen on early Dhaka visit

BSS
UAE President thanks Bangladesh, keen on early Dhaka visit
rime Minister Tarique Rahman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Collage Photo

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has thanked Bangladesh for its solidarity following Iranian attacks and expressed interest in visiting Dhaka at the earliest opportunity.

In a letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the UAE President conveyed his sincere appreciation for Bangladesh's support during what he described as a difficult time, the UAE Embassy in Dhaka said today.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed heartfelt condolences over the deaths of two Bangladeshi nationals residing in the UAE who were among the victims of the attacks.

He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Bangladesh.

The UAE President reaffirmed his country's commitment to further strengthening its longstanding partnership with Bangladesh, particularly through expanded cooperation in the economic, development and humanitarian sectors.

He also warmly acknowledged the Prime Minister's invitation to visit Bangladesh and expressed his keen interest in undertaking an official visit at the earliest opportunity.

Sheikh Mohamed voiced hope that such a visit would contribute to further deepening the enduring partnership between the two friendly countries.

Bangladesh and the UAE maintain strong and multifaceted relations founded on mutual respect, close friendship and a shared commitment to regional peace, stability and prosperity, the letter added.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanUAEUnited Arab EmiratesSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related