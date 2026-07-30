Govt. fixes fuel price for August

The government has decided to keep the existing prices of diesel, kerosene, octane and petrol unchanged for the month of August, according to a notification issued by the Energy Division today.

The notification said the consumer-level prices of fuel oils fixed in the division’s notification issued on May 31 will remain unchanged in August.

According to the current prices, diesel is being sold at Tk 115 per litre, kerosene at Tk 135, octane at Tk 145 and petrol at Tk 140 per litre.

The notification said the new prices will come into effect on August 1.

