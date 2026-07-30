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US Special Envoy Sergio Gor Arrives in Dhaka

Ajker Patrika Desk
US Special Envoy Sergio Gor Arrives in Dhaka
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor. Photo: US Embassy's Verified Facebook Page

Sergio Gor, the Donald Trump administration’s US special envoy for South and Central Asia, has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit, according to a post published by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

The information was shared on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka.

Quoting US Ambassador to Dhaka Brent T. Christensen, the post said: “I am delighted to welcome to Bangladesh my friend, the U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor. His visit will strengthen U.S.-Bangladesh strategic ties and regional security and economic cooperation.”

Topics:

Donald TrumpsecurityEconomySouth AsiaUS special envoyDhaka visitCentral AsiaUS-Bangladesh relationspartnershipcooperation
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