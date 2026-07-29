Section 144 Imposed in Habiganj as NCP and BNP Announce Rival Programmes at Same Venue

The Habiganj district administration has imposed Section 144 in the municipal area over fears of a deterioration in law and order after the National Citizen Party (NCP) and BNP and its affiliated organisations announced separate programmes at the same time and place, according to an order signed on Wednesday, 29 July, by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Dr G M Sarfaraz. The order said the NCP had announced a protest rally and procession in Habiganj municipality on the same day. At the same time, Habiganj Sadar Upazila BNP, Habiganj Poura BNP and the district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal announced a peace rally and sit-in at the same venue.

The administration said the competing programmes could trigger tension and clashes between leaders and activists of both sides, cause damage to life and property, and worsen the law and order situation. To maintain public order and a peaceful environment, the administration banned gatherings of five or more people in Habiganj municipality under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. Public meetings, marches, processions, sit-ins, picketing, use of loudspeakers, sloganeering and all other activities that could disrupt law and order were also prohibited. The order said the restrictions would take effect immediately and remain in force until further notice. The district administration urged all concerned to comply with the directive to help maintain normal law and order.