Govt. Raises Allowances for Freedom Fighters, Martyred Families and War-Wounded Veterans

The Bangladesh government has increased monthly honorarium allowances and several financial grants for Bir Muktijoddhas, families of martyred Bir Muktijoddhas and war-wounded Bir Muktijoddhas, according to a recent notification issued by the Budget Wing of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. The revised benefits will take effect from 1 July 2026.

The notification said monthly honorarium allowances, festival allowances, medical allowances and special grants for Victory Day and the Bengali New Year have been raised for different categories of freedom fighters and their families. Allowances and grants for the families of martyred Bir Muktijoddhas have also been significantly increased.

The decision was taken under Section 3 of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kallyan Trust Act, 2018, and the relevant rules framed by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, according to the notification. The government increased the allowances and grants to ensure the welfare of freedom fighters and to further strengthen their dignity and social security. Under the new rates, recipients of the Bir Uttam gallantry title will receive a monthly honorarium of Tk 30,000.

Recipients of the Bir Bikram and Bir Protik gallantry titles will receive a monthly honorarium of Tk 25,000. For both categories, the festival allowance has been fixed at Tk 10,000, the Victory Day allowance at Tk 5,000 and the Bengali New Year allowance at Tk 2,000. Under the revised structure, a family of a martyred Bir Muktijoddha will receive a monthly basic honorarium of Tk 23,000, a medical allowance of Tk 2,000, a food allowance of Tk 5,000, a festival allowance of Tk 23,000 and a Bengali New Year allowance of Tk 2,000. War-wounded Bir Muktijoddhas have been divided into four categories based on the degree of disability for monthly honorarium payments. Category A war-wounded freedom fighters, with 96 to 100 percent disability, will receive Tk 30,000 a month.