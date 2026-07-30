PM directs completing process for reopening closed factories by 2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to complete the process of reopening long-shut government-owned factories by 2026 by expediting privatisation initiatives and attracting domestic and foreign investment.

The directive came at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at the Cabinet Division conference room of Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

The meeting discussed reopening of long-closed government-owned factories and mills, accelerating the privatisation process and attracting local and foreign investment to bring the factories back into operation.

It was decided to take the necessary steps to reopen the long-shut industrial units by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and expediting the implementation process.