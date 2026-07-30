PM directs completing process for reopening closed factories by 2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to complete the process of reopening long-shut government-owned factories by 2026 by expediting privatisation initiatives and attracting domestic and foreign investment.
The directive came at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at the Cabinet Division conference room of Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
The meeting discussed reopening of long-closed government-owned factories and mills, accelerating the privatisation process and attracting local and foreign investment to bring the factories back into operation.
It was decided to take the necessary steps to reopen the long-shut industrial units by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and expediting the implementation process.
The deputy press secretary said the meeting also directed the relevant agencies to take effective initiatives to ensure an friendly environment to attract investments.
PM's Adviser for Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Commerce, Industries and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, State Minister for Textiles and Jute Md. Shariful Alam, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and senior officials of the relevant ministries and agencies attended the meeting.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has thanked Bangladesh for its solidarity following Iranian attacks and expressed interest in visiting Dhaka at the earliest opportunity. In a letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the UAE President conveyed his sincere appr59 minutes ago
The government has decided to keep the existing prices of diesel, kerosene, octane and petrol unchanged for the month of August, according to a notification issued by the Energy Division today. The notification said the consumer-level prices of fuel oils fixed in the division’s notification issued2 hours ago
Sergio Gor, the Donald Trump administration’s US special envoy for South and Central Asia, has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit, according to a post published by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon. The information was shared on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka.5 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 as a special guest, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama Ob7 days ago