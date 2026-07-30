Ajker Patrika
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Bangladesh

PM directs completing process for reopening closed factories by 2026

BSS
PM directs completing process for reopening closed factories by 2026
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired a high-level meeting in the Cabinet Division conference room of the Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to complete the process of reopening long-shut government-owned factories by 2026 by expediting privatisation initiatives and attracting domestic and foreign investment.

The directive came at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at the Cabinet Division conference room of Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

The meeting discussed reopening of long-closed government-owned factories and mills, accelerating the privatisation process and attracting local and foreign investment to bring the factories back into operation.

It was decided to take the necessary steps to reopen the long-shut industrial units by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and expediting the implementation process.

The deputy press secretary said the meeting also directed the relevant agencies to take effective initiatives to ensure an friendly environment to attract investments.

PM's Adviser for Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Commerce, Industries and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, State Minister for Textiles and Jute Md. Shariful Alam, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and senior officials of the relevant ministries and agencies attended the meeting.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique Rahmangovernment
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