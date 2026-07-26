Former President Mohammed Shahabuddin Leaves Bangabhaban

Former Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Bangabhaban shortly before 2:30pm on Sunday, two days after resigning from office, and is expected to move into his own flat in Gulshan. Shahabuddin submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon, citing physical illness and the need for long-term treatment. Since then, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has been discharging the duties of acting president.

A new telephone connection was installed on Friday afternoon at Shahabuddin’s residence, Green Villa, on Road No. 123 in Gulshan-1. Shahabuddin is expected to stay on the fifth floor of the building. As an outgoing president, Shahabuddin will receive Special Security Force security for six months. Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said he would carry out official duties from Bangabhaban but reside at the Speaker’s official residence within the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban complex. He disclosed this while speaking to the media on Saturday.

Security arrangements for the president have already been reinforced at the Speaker’s official residence and surrounding areas within the parliament complex. The measures have been in effect since Friday afternoon. Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said on Saturday that a new president would be elected during the regular session of the Jatiya Sangsad scheduled for September. The minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs said no situation had arisen that would require a separate special session to elect the new head of state. Under the Constitution, if the office of president falls vacant, the Speaker serves as acting president, and a new president must be elected through the Jatiya Sangsad within the next 90 days. Accordingly, following the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is now serving as acting president.