10 die of dengue, 1943 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded 10 more dengue deaths and 1,943 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending 8am Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The latest fatalities brought this year’s dengue death toll to 331.
The figures were released in the health directorate’s updated dengue bulletin on Thursday, covering the period from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday. Ten dengue deaths were also reported in a single day on October 6.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, two people died of dengue in January and another two in February. One death was recorded in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.
October has recorded 86 dengue deaths so far, taking the total number of deaths this year to 331.
Among the 1,943 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, 177 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 238 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area.
Hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas admitted 432 patients.
Outside Dhaka, Chattogram reported the highest number of new hospital admissions, with 256 patients. Rajshahi recorded 230 admissions, Khulna 234, Barishal 195, Mymensingh 97, Rangpur 71 and Sylhet 13.
Since January 1, a total of 107,259 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh. Of them, 101,031 have recovered and been discharged.
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Four people, including two children, died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Monday, raising the country’s death toll this year to 307, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Total dengue-related hospital admissions in 2023 have reached 101,442. The figures were published3 days ago
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