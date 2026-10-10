Dengue deaths near 300 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s dengue death toll this year has reached 299 after four more patients died in the 24 hours ending 8am on Saturday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. A further 1,631 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period.
The health directorate released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Saturday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.
The four people who died were receiving treatment at hospitals in Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna and the Dhaka North City Corporation area, according to the directorate.
Dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 54 deaths so far, bringing the annual total to 299.
Of the 1,631 patients admitted in the past 24 hours, 92 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 406 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) area. Hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations admitted 205 patients.
Chattogram division recorded the highest number of admissions outside Dhaka, with 234 patients. Barishal division admitted 219 patients, followed by Khulna with 184, Rajshahi with 141, Rangpur with 75, Mymensingh with 61 and Sylhet with 14.
A total of 97,082 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh since January 1 this year, the health directorate said. Of them, 91,007 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,774 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals nationwide.
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