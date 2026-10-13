9 die of dengue, 1954 hospitalized in 24 Hours

Nine people died from dengue and 1,954 new patients were admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The deaths brought the country’s dengue toll for the current year to 316.

The DGHS released the updated dengue bulletin on Tuesday, covering the period from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Two dengue deaths were recorded in January and two in February. One person died in May, followed by 13 deaths in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.

Seventy-one people died from dengue during the first 13 days of October, taking the total number of deaths this year to 316.

Of the 1,954 patients admitted in the past 24 hours, 189 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 191 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area.

A further 465 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.

Among divisions outside Dhaka, Chattogram recorded the highest number of admissions, with 318 patients. Khulna reported 230 admissions, followed by Barishal with 196, Rajshahi with 184, Mymensingh with 97, Rangpur with 71 and Sylhet with 13.

Since January 1, 103,396 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide, DGHS data showed. Of them, 97,296 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,784 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.