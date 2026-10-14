Rooppur Nuclear Plant to supply National Grid by November

The government expects the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to begin supplying electricity to Bangladesh’s national grid by November, after initial physical and criticality tests at the project began successfully.

The update was presented at the first meeting of the 13th National Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday, October 14, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

The meeting reviewed the overall progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and its future work plan. Officials said discussions with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom had been productive, raising expectations that power supply from the plant to the national grid could begin by November.