Rooppur Nuclear Plant to supply National Grid by November

The government expects the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to begin supplying electricity to Bangladesh’s national grid by November, after initial physical and criticality tests at the project began successfully.
The update was presented at the first meeting of the 13th National Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday, October 14, according to a press release issued by the ministry.
The meeting reviewed the overall progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and its future work plan. Officials said discussions with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom had been productive, raising expectations that power supply from the plant to the national grid could begin by November.
Officials also said work was progressing with a target to complete fuel loading and reactor start-up procedures for the project’s second unit by June next year.
The meeting was told that the Rooppur plant is a modern, third-generation nuclear power facility designed with safety measures in line with international standards. Every stage of the project is being implemented under strict expert supervision, officials said.
International energy experts have also stated that the project is progressing in the right direction, the meeting was told.
The ministry said efforts were under way to extend the benefits of nuclear medicine to district-level healthcare facilities. Construction of the country’s first research vessel is also continuing.
The meeting expressed optimism that all activities related to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would be completed successfully within the stipulated timeframe.
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