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Bangladesh walks out during Israeli President speech at CICA summit in Baku

Ajker Patrika Desk
Bangladesh walks out during Israeli President speech at CICA summit in Baku
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s delegation walked out of the conference hall in protest as the Israeli President began delivering remarks at the seventh Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said.

A Foreign Ministry press release, citing information received from Azerbaijan, confirmed the walkout by the Bangladeshi delegation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir led the Bangladesh delegation at the summit.

According to the ministry’s statement, several other delegations participating in the conference also staged a simultaneous walkout in protest alongside Bangladesh.

The seventh CICA summit is being held in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, with top leaders and senior representatives of member states participating to promote regional cooperation, security and mutual confidence across Asia.

Topics:

Foreign MinistryState Minister for Foreign AffairsHumaiun KobirAzerbaijanAsia
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