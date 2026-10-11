Dengue deaths exceed 300, record 2193 hospitalized

Four more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, pushing this year’s death toll above 300 to 303, while a record 2,193 new patients were admitted to hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday.

The 2,193 admissions recorded from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday were the highest single-day hospitalisation figure this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services’ latest dengue update.

The previous highest daily admission total was 2,158 patients, recorded on September 27.

Two of the four people who died in the past 24 hours were from Khulna, while one death each was reported in Chattogram and Rajshahi.

Monthly dengue deaths this year include two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has so far recorded 54 deaths.

Of the 2,193 patients admitted in the past 24 hours, 250 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation and another 250 to hospitals in Dhaka South City Corporation. A further 530 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.

Khulna Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 304 patients. Chattogram Division reported 293 admissions, followed by Barishal with 236, Rajshahi with 160, Rangpur with 84, Mymensingh with 70 and Sylhet with 16.

Since January 1, a total of 99,275 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh. Of them, 92,803 have been discharged after recovery, while 6,169 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.