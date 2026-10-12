4 die of dengue, cases cross 100000

Four people, including two children, died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Monday, raising the country’s death toll this year to 307, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Total dengue-related hospital admissions in 2023 have reached 101,442.

The figures were published in the Directorate General of Health Services’ latest dengue bulletin on Monday, covering the 24-hour period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

Dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 62 deaths so far.

Women accounted for 51.3 per cent of dengue deaths this year, while men accounted for 48.7 per cent, according to the health directorate.

A total of 2,167 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours. Hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area admitted 140 patients, while those in the Dhaka South City Corporation area admitted 247.

Hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations admitted 484 patients.

Khulna division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 298 patients. Chattogram reported 287 admissions, followed by Rajshahi with 253, Barishal with 243, Mymensingh with 102, Rangpur with 92 and Sylhet with 21.

Since January 1, 95,331 dengue patients have been discharged after recovery. A total of 5,804 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

