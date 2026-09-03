4 die of Dengue, 1,252 more hospitalized in 24 Hours

Four more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 1,252 additional patients were admitted to hospitals with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were published in the health directorate’s dengue bulletin on Thursday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

The dengue death toll in Bangladesh this year has risen to 111. August recorded the highest number of deaths, with 43 fatalities.

January and February each recorded two dengue deaths, while one person died in May, 13 in June and 36 in July. September has recorded 14 deaths so far.

During the past 24 hours, hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation admitted 101 dengue patients, while hospitals in Dhaka South City Corporation admitted 135. A further 227 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Among other divisions, Barishal admitted 119 patients, Chattogram 194, Khulna 247, Mymensingh 87, Rajshahi 109, Rangpur 27 and Sylhet six.

Since January 1, a total of 39,532 people have been admitted to hospitals across the country with dengue, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Of them, 36,467 have recovered and been discharged.

Currently, 2,954 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across Bangladesh.