3 die of dengue, 1,097 hospitalised in 24 Hours

Three more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 1,097 patients were admitted to hospitals with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities brought the country’s dengue death toll this year to 93. Of them, 39 deaths occurred in the current month, the DGHS said.

Government data showed that between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, 82 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 109 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. A further 258 patients were admitted outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Among other divisions, 123 patients were admitted in Barishal, 116 in Chattogram, 243 in Khulna, 81 in Mymensingh, 76 in Rajshahi, six in Rangpur and three in Sylhet.

Since January 1, a total of 34,683 people have been hospitalised with dengue across the country, DGHS data showed. Of them, 32,188 have been discharged after recovery, including 793 patients in the past 24 hours.

The DGHS said dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July and 39 in the current month.