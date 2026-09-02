Govt adopts 10-year plan for power, energy sectors: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government has already drawn up a 10-year plan to develop the country’s power and energy sectors, with some aspects now under review.

“We have already adopted a plan outlining what the government will do for the energy and power sectors over the next 10 years. Some examinations and reviews are underway,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while replying to a supplementary question from treasury bench member Md Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan (Cumilla-10) during the question-answer session in the Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, “The minister in charge of the Energy Ministry will soon present before Parliament and the country how we are trying to shape the power and energy sectors over the next 10 years, so that we can achieve our target of turning Bangladesh into a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.”