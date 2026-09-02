Mirza Abbas returns after over 5 months

BNP Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Mirza Abbas returned to Bangladesh on Wednesday night after receiving treatment in Singapore and Malaysia for more than five and a half months.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Abbas landed safely at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 9pm, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Khan said the Dhaka-8 member of parliament decided to return home after receiving overall advice and approval from a medical board.