Mirza Abbas returns after over 5 months

BNP Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Mirza Abbas returned to Bangladesh on Wednesday night after receiving treatment in Singapore and Malaysia for more than five and a half months.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Abbas landed safely at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 9pm, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.
Khan said the Dhaka-8 member of parliament decided to return home after receiving overall advice and approval from a medical board.
Abbas’s physical condition has improved significantly and he is feeling much better, Khan said.
Abbas suddenly fell ill and lost consciousness while having iftar during Ramadan on March 11. He was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka later that night, where a special medical team performed emergency brain surgery.
Following a deterioration in his condition, Abbas was flown by air ambulance to Singapore General Hospital on March 15 on doctors’ advice.
After receiving initial treatment under intensive observation and showing some improvement, Abbas was transferred to Prince Court Medical Centre in Malaysia on April 14 for specialised treatment and necessary physiotherapy. He had been undergoing physiotherapy there until his return.
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