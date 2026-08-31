Dengue deaths near 100 this year, 43 reported in August

Bangladesh reported four more dengue deaths and 1,163 hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending 8am on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The deaths took the country’s dengue toll this year to 97, including 43 fatalities in August alone.

The Directorate General of Health Services released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Monday, covering the period from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

Dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.

Hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation admitted 182 dengue patients in the past 24 hours, while hospitals in Dhaka South City Corporation admitted 123 patients. A further 159 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Among other divisions, 132 dengue patients were admitted in Barishal, 120 in Chattogram, 243 in Khulna, 69 in Mymensingh, 87 in Rajshahi, seven in Rangpur and one in Sylhet.

Bangladesh has recorded a total of 35,846 dengue-related hospital admissions since January 1 this year, according to the health directorate. Of them, 33,205 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 1,017 in the past 24 hours.