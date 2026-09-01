Dengue deaths surpass 100 in Bangladesh this year

Bangladesh reported five more dengue deaths and 1,324 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending 8am Tuesday, raising the country’s dengue death toll this year to 102, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
The data was published in the health directorate’s dengue bulletin on Tuesday and covered the period from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday.
Of the 102 deaths recorded this year, 43 occurred in August. Two deaths were reported each in January and February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July. Five deaths have been recorded so far in September.
Hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area admitted 142 dengue patients in the past 24 hours, while hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area admitted 138 patients. A further 298 patients were admitted outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.
Elsewhere, 121 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Barishal, 139 in Chattogram, 246 in Khulna, 87 in Mymensingh, 114 in Rajshahi, 34 in Rangpur and five in Sylhet.
Since January 1, a total of 36,170 people have been hospitalised with dengue across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
A total of 34,385 patients have been discharged after recovering, while 2,683 dengue patients remain admitted to hospitals nationwide.
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