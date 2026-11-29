Nearly one in four dengue patients whose deaths were recently reviewed in Bangladesh had diabetes, according to an analysis by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The review also found hypertension and chronic kidney disease among a significant number of the deceased, highlighting the role of pre-existing illnesses, or comorbidities, in dengue treatment and mortality. The IEDCR analysed information on 119 dengue deaths collected from several government medical colleges and prominent private hospitals. The findings were based on hospital death reviews. Among 102 deceased patients for whom diabetes information was available, 25, or 24.5%, had diabetes. Hypertension was found in 20 of 107 patients, or 19%, while eight of 101 patients, or 8%, had chronic kidney disease. The analysis also found that four of 93 patients, or 4.3%, were pregnant, while five of 87 patients, or 6%, had obesity.

The Directorate General of Health Services said more than 520 people had died while receiving treatment for dengue in the country since the beginning of this year. A total of 176,000 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year, with about 5,000 currently hospitalised. Health experts said diabetes can weaken immunity and affect the functioning of the liver, kidneys and heart, increasing the risk of complications when a patient contracts dengue. Professor Dr Benazir Ahmed, former director for disease control at the Directorate General of Health Services, told Ajker Patrika: “In uncontrolled diabetes, the kidneys, liver and heart may already be damaged. If dengue occurs, there is a risk that the functioning of these organs will deteriorate further. Therefore, the risk depends on how well diabetes is controlled and how much the organs have been damaged beforehand.” Professor Ahmed said: “If a person with diabetes is suspected of having dengue, they must seek medical advice quickly. Their condition should be monitored through necessary tests, including blood sugar, platelet count, haematocrit or PCV. If warning signs appear, they must be admitted to hospital.” The IEDCR review found that most patients delayed seeking treatment after symptoms appeared. Among 83 patients, 68% sought treatment more than three days after developing fever or other symptoms.

Many patients were already in critical condition after being admitted to hospital. The median hospital stay was two days, while 43 of 113 patients died on the day of admission or the following day. A large share of the reviewed deaths therefore occurred within the first 24 to 48 hours of hospitalisation. A recent international study also reported concerning findings on the link between diabetes, dengue complications and deaths. A research report published around the middle of this year in the 72nd issue of New Microbes and New Infections, a journal of Netherlands-based academic publishing and data analytics company Elsevier, reviewed data from nearly 750,000 dengue patients across 27 observational studies conducted between 1987 and 2025. The study found that dengue patients with diabetes faced a threefold higher risk of severe dengue and nearly a fourfold higher risk of death than those without diabetes. Researchers concluded that diabetes was significantly associated with severe dengue outcomes and mortality. The IEDCR review in Bangladesh, however, did not compare mortality rates between dengue patients with and without diabetes. Epidemiologists said the available data alone could not determine how much diabetes increased the risk of death. Dr Mushtaq Hossain, an epidemiologist and former chief scientific officer of the IEDCR, said: “People with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high-risk pregnant women, children and elderly people are at risk from dengue. They need to be kept under medical supervision from the beginning and should undergo regular blood pressure and blood tests. If their condition worsens, hospital admission or higher-level treatment must be arranged.”