Khulna’s industrial belt is showing signs of renewed activity as closed state-owned jute mills are leased to private operators, with some resuming jute goods production and others being converted for flour, pulse, battery and e-bike manufacturing. The initiatives are expected to generate investment and employment across the region. Thousands of workers had depended for decades on state-owned jute mills in Khalishpur, Daulatpur, Atra and Dighalia. The factories produced yarn, hessian cloth, sacks and other jute products, supporting workers and traders throughout the region. Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) shut down 25 state-owned jute mills nationwide on July 1, 2020, citing mounting losses and maintenance costs. A review of leased mills shows that jute goods are currently being produced at JJI and Carpeting Jute Mill in Rajghat, Jashore, and Eastern Jute Mill in the Atra area of Khulna. One of the three units at Khalishpur Jute Mill has also begun producing jute goods, while infrastructure development and preparatory work continue at the other two units.

Khalishpur Jute Mill was leased to Radiant Pharmaceuticals on January 4, 2024. Operations have commenced under Radiant Jute Mills Limited. Tawhid Faraz, Accounts Lead and Finance and Accounts Officer of the company, said production began during the current fiscal year and that more than 700 people had already found employment. Workers said the reopening of factories had brought relief after years of hardship. Kohinur Begum, a female worker at Khalishpur Jute Mill, said, “After the mill was closed, we had to endure many hardships. Now that the mill has reopened, we can work again. With an income, we have an opportunity to live better with our families.” Akmal Hossain, another worker, said many people drove rickshaws or worked with handcarts to support their families after the mill closed. “Even then, it was difficult to meet family needs. Now we are relieved to have the opportunity to work at the mill again,” he said. Crescent Jute Mill in Khalishpur was leased to Biswas Poultry and Fish Feeds on June 16, 2025. The company is installing machinery to process flour, refined flour and pulses instead of producing jute goods. Project Manager Md Shamim said installation of equipment and other preparations were under way. The company expects to begin production within two months if everything proceeds as planned, with employment planned for more than 100 people.

Platinum Jubilee Jute Mill, a historic Khulna factory, is also set for major changes. Hamko Group leased the mill on August 18, 2026, and plans to manufacture batteries, mattresses, pillows, foam and e-bikes there. Star Jute Mill in Dighalia was leased to Pran Group on October 12, 2026, and renovation work is currently under way. Daulatpur Jute Mill was leased by Uniworld Footwear Technology on August 24, 2023. Available information indicates that the factory has been under lay-off since February 26, 2026, with only 13 officers and employees currently present. Creating new jobs was one of the main objectives behind leasing several Khulna jute mills to private-sector operators. Recruitment and production have already begun at some facilities. Carpeting Jute Mill employs 378 workers and 25 officers and employees, according to available information. Eastern Jute Mill employs 605 workers and 25 officers and employees. Crescent Jute Mill has 50 workers and 64 officers and employees. The lessee of one unit at Khalishpur Jute Mill also said several hundred people had been employed in production activities. Experts said reopening closed factories, attracting investment and creating new employment were undoubtedly positive for the industrial area. However, they said establishing new industries at jute mill facilities should not automatically be considered a revival of the traditional jute industry. Production of batteries, e-bikes, foam, flour and pulses may create jobs, but the benefits for jute farmers, jute traders, the jute market and jute goods production need to be assessed separately, experts said. Rokibul Islam Bakul, Member of Parliament for Khulna-3 and government party whip in the Jatiya Sangsad, said factories in Khulna’s industrial area were expected to return to their previous condition as quickly as possible. Sources concerned said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had made reopening several closed state-owned jute mills under private management a major election pledge. Within nine months of coming to power, the government leased several closed jute mills in Khulna to private entrepreneurs.