Bangladesh’s Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is preparing a new law to regulate commercial wildlife farming and facilitate exports of products including crocodile meat, deer hide, animal semen, embryos and hair, officials said. Wildlife experts have warned that allowing trade in animal meat, hides and body parts could intensify the killing and destruction of endangered wildlife. The Department of Livestock has submitted a draft of the proposed “Mammal, Reptile and Bird Farm Establishment, Registration, Breeding and Production Act, 2026” to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, ministry sources said. An inter-ministerial meeting was held on November 19 to review the draft. The initiative followed an oral instruction from State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, according to Department of Livestock sources.

The ministry told the department that existing provisions of the Animal Disease Act, 2005, were not aligned with matters related to commercial wildlife farms, registration, production and processing of emerging and diverse animal species, and the import and export of animal products. The ministry said a new law was needed following consultations with stakeholders. The draft would regulate the import and export of animals, animal products and by-products, while allowing the implementation of animal health quarantine and applicable sanitary measures. Animal products under the proposed law would include meat, blood, bones, marrow, milk, dairy products, eggs and food produced from animal fat. The definition would also cover animal semen, embryos, veins, hair, intestines, deer hide and meat, crocodile hide and meat, snake venom and skin, turtle by-products, monitor lizard by-products and any specified animal body part. A K M Baharul Islam Talukdar, legal officer at the Department of Livestock, said the proposed law would create commercial opportunities for farming emerging and diverse animal species. “The new law will open up new possibilities for commercially rearing emerging and diverse animals,” Talukdar told Ajker Patrika. “It will make it easier to establish farms for crocodiles and other animals. Many investors will come forward in this sector.”

Concerns over conflict with Forest Department law Wildlife specialists fear the proposed law could create jurisdictional disputes with the Forest Department’s Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2026, which contains overlapping provisions. The Forest Department is responsible for implementing that law. It requires licences or registration and possession certificates from the department for operating wildlife farms, rearing wildlife, commercial production, and importing or exporting wildlife and animal body parts. The Forest Department is also set to establish a separate Wildlife Wing to implement the law effectively. The Department of Livestock’s draft, however, proposes licences from the department for crocodile, deer and snake farms. It would establish a new cell to implement the law, with authority to issue no-objection certificates for the import and export of wildlife body parts. The draft also states that, after the law is enacted, the Department of Livestock may issue rules and urgent directives on conditions, procedures and other relevant matters. Department of Livestock Director General Md Shahjahan Khan said legal complications had prevented crocodile and other wildlife farms from reaching profitability. “Wildlife farms, including crocodile farms, have not been able to become profitable solely because of legal complications,” Khan told Ajker Patrika. “We have tried to identify the problems by talking to stakeholders.” State Minister for Environment and Forests Sheikh Faridul Islam said he was aware of the Forest Department’s Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2026, but declined to comment on the Department of Livestock’s proposed law.

Wildlife researcher opposes proposal Former University of Dhaka Zoology Department professor and wildlife researcher Md Anwarul Islam opposed the move to legalise wildlife farming through legislation. “Wild animals should remain in forests,” Islam told Ajker Patrika. “If farms are allowed, the killing and destruction of wildlife will increase using that as an excuse.” Islam said he had previously objected to deer farms, describing the issue as uncontrolled. He said farms for any wildlife species should be prohibited. “If this continues, it is doubtful whether many wildlife species already in crisis in the country will survive,” Islam said. Islam said an expansion of crocodile and snake farms could encourage people to establish farms for other wildlife species, largely for profit. Some operators might also resort to dishonest means rather than relying only on farmed animals, he added.