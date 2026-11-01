8 more die of dengue, 1929 hospitalized

Eight people died from dengue and 1,929 others were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Saturday to 8am Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS released the figures in a bulletin on Sunday, as the dengue outbreak continued across the country.

Among the eight people who died during the period, three were receiving treatment in Dhaka, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Chattogram, Chuadanga and Chapainawabganj.

Bangladesh has recorded 136,929 dengue-related hospital admissions since January 1 this year. A total of 130,388 patients have been discharged, while 6,114 remain admitted to hospitals nationwide.

Hospitals in Dhaka division recorded the highest number of new admissions in the past 24 hours, with 831 patients. Other admissions included 92 in Mymensingh, 257 in Chattogram, 259 in Khulna, 185 in Rajshahi, 73 in Rangpur, 213 in Barishal and 19 in Sylhet.

DGHS monthly data showed that two dengue deaths were recorded each in January and February, with no deaths reported in March and April. One person died in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September, 174 in October and eight so far in November.

The total number of dengue deaths in Bangladesh this year has reached 427.

