174 dengue deaths recorded in October

Bangladesh recorded 174 dengue deaths in October after one more patient died in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The death raised the country’s dengue toll this year to 419.

The figures were released in a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin on Saturday, covering the 24-hour period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

A total of 1,633 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the period, the bulletin said. The number of dengue patients hospitalised this year has reached 135,000, while 128,345 patients have been discharged.

Hospitals in Dhaka Division admitted the highest number of dengue patients in the past 24 hours, with 604 admissions.

Hospitals in Chattogram admitted 281 patients, followed by Barishal with 234, Khulna with 228, Rajshahi with 149, Mymensingh with 70 and Rangpur with 67.

Directorate General of Health Services monthly data showed that two people died of dengue in each of January and February. No dengue deaths were reported in March or April.

One person died in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. The latest death brought October’s dengue death toll to 174.

