6 more die of dengue, 1970 hospitalized

Six more people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, while 1,970 new patients were admitted to hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Monday.

Three of the six deaths were recorded in Dhaka division, two in Mymensingh division and one in Sylhet division, according to a health directorate bulletin.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 138,899 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 132,449 have been discharged, while 6,017 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of new admissions in the past 24 hours, with 900 patients hospitalised.

Other admissions included 95 in Mymensingh, 252 in Chattogram, 294 in Khulna, 153 in Rajshahi, 71 in Rangpur, 183 in Barishal and 22 in Sylhet.

The health directorate said dengue claimed two lives each in January and February. No deaths were recorded in March and April.

Monthly dengue deaths stood at one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September and 174 in October. November has recorded 14 deaths so far.

The total number of dengue deaths in Bangladesh this year has reached 433.

