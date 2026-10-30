3 more die of dengue, 1262 hospitalised

Three more people died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,262 patients were admitted to hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday. The deaths brought this year’s dengue toll to 418, while total hospital admissions rose to 133,367.

The figures cover the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin.

All three people who died during the period were receiving treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka division.

Hospitals in Dhaka division recorded the highest number of new dengue admissions, with 435 patients admitted in the past 24 hours.

Hospitals in Chattogram admitted 268 dengue patients, followed by Khulna with 231, Barishal with 182, Rajshahi with 112, Mymensingh with 75, Rangpur with 48 and Sylhet with 11.

Directorate General of Health Services data showed that two people died from dengue in each of January and February this year. No deaths were reported in March and April.

One dengue death was recorded in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.

A total of 173 people have died from dengue during the first 30 days of October, making it the deadliest month for dengue fatalities so far this year.

