Four people died from dengue and 1,145 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, the Health Directorate said in a bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday. Three people died in Dhaka Division and one in Mymensingh Division.

Dhaka Division recorded 415 new hospital admissions during the period and has reported 265 dengue deaths so far this year.

Other new hospital admissions included 173 in Chittagong Division, 137 in Barisal Division, 141 in Khulna Division, 58 in Rangpur Division and 85 in Mymensingh Division.

Health Directorate data showed that 105 people died from dengue in the first 24 days of November.

Two dengue deaths were recorded in each of January and February, while no deaths were reported in March and April. One death was reported in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September and 174 in October.

A total of 175,985 people have been hospitalised with dengue since January 1 this year. Hospitals across the country are currently treating 4,861 patients.