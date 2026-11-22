Nine more deaths with Measles Symptoms
Nine more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, although no deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday.
The reported number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles symptoms this year has reached 1,353, according to a DGHS measles bulletin.
DGHS data showed that 105 people have died from confirmed measles so far this year, while 1,247 others have died with measles symptoms.
Dhaka recorded four deaths with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, followed by Chattogram with three deaths and Khulna and Sylhet with one death each.
Health authorities also detected 76 new confirmed measles cases during the same period. Measles symptoms were reported in another 1,162 people.
Since March 15 this year, Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 560. Sylhet division recorded 222 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 128, Mymensingh with 95, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 61 and Rangpur with 18.