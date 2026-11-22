Nine more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, although no deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday.

The reported number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles symptoms this year has reached 1,353, according to a DGHS measles bulletin.

DGHS data showed that 105 people have died from confirmed measles so far this year, while 1,247 others have died with measles symptoms.

Dhaka recorded four deaths with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, followed by Chattogram with three deaths and Khulna and Sylhet with one death each.